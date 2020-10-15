'Just Dance 2021' (ALL) Gets PS5 And Xbox Series X|S Release Date

Turn Up the Volume on 40 Hot New Tracks and Over 550 Songs Available in Just Dance Unlimited.

This year, Just Dance 2021 offers players even more ways to dance:

Over 40 New Songs and Universes – There’s plenty of music for everyone in Just Dance 2021, including “all the good girls go to hell”by Billie Eilish and “Don’t Start Now”by Dua Lipa.

– There’s plenty of music for everyone in Just Dance 2021, including “all the good girls go to hell”by Billie Eilish and “Don’t Start Now”by Dua Lipa. It’s never been easier to start dancing with the new quickplay mode . For those looking to get straight to playing, the game will have a randomized playlist ready from the Start menu.

. For those looking to get straight to playing, the game will have a randomized playlist ready from the Start menu. Improved World Dance Floor – Challenge fellow Just Dancers from all over the world during permanent tournaments. You will be matched with players of a similar level as yours for a fair dance battle.

Ubisoft announced that Just Dance 2021 will release on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on November 24, 2020. Just Dance 2021 for PS4 will be backwards compatible on PlayStation 5, while players who purchase Just Dance 2021 on Xbox One will be able to download their game to the Xbox Series X|S version at no additional cost. PS4 disc-based games require disc-drive and cannot be played on PS5 Digital Edition

The first songs revealed include:

“Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd

“Without Me” by Eminem

“Till The World Ends” by The Girly Team

“The Weekend” by Michael Gray

“Samba de Janeiro” by Ultraclub 90

“Runaway (U & I)” by Galantis

“Bailando” by Paradisio Ft. Dj Patrick Samoy

“Dibby Dibby Sound” by DJ Fresh & Jay Fay Ft. Ms Dynamite

“Boy, You Can Keep It” by Alex Newell

“Señorita” by Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

“Dance Monkey” by Tones And I

“Que Tire Pa Lante” by Daddy Yankee

“Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa

“Temperature” by Sean Paul

“Feel Special” by TWICE

“Juice” by Lizzo

“all the good girls go to hell” by Billie Eilish

“In The Navy” by The Sunlight Shakers

“Zenit” by ONUKA

“Heat Seeker” by DREAMERS

And many more to come!

Along with these new songs, players will enjoy the return of classic Just Dance game modes:

Sweat Mode – Exercising has never been so fun! Start your own routine with Sweat mode and keep yourself motivated by tracking calories burnt and time spent dancing.

– Exercising has never been so fun! Start your own routine with Sweat mode and keep yourself motivated by tracking calories burnt and time spent dancing. Kids Mode – You’re never too young to dance! Kids mode is tailor-made for the needs of the youngest players. They can enjoy eight new kid-friendly songs and choreographies for a fun dance experience.

– You’re never too young to dance! Kids mode is tailor-made for the needs of the youngest players. They can enjoy eight new kid-friendly songs and choreographies for a fun dance experience. Co-op Mode – Stronger together! Team up with friends and share the fun thanks to the return of Co-op mode. Get together and combine scores to rule the dance floor!

– Stronger together! Team up with friends and share the fun thanks to the return of Co-op mode. Get together and combine scores to rule the dance floor! Just Dance Unlimited – Keep the party going! Access the Just Dance Unlimited subscription-based streaming service to (re)dance to over 550 songs! It doesn’t stop there, as new and exclusive songs are added throughout the year. Every copy of Just Dance 2021 comes with one month of free access!

Available on all platforms, the Just Dance Controller App makes the game more accessible for current-gen owners with its phone-scoring technology, which allows up to six players to dance without any additional accessories, available for free on iOS and Android™.

Just Dance 2021 will launch for Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One and Stadia on November 12, 2020, with Xbox Series X and PS5 version to follow on November 24, 2020.